MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 40-year-old man who was reported missing from Miami Gardens.

According to Miami Gardens Police, James Cetlinski was last seen in the area of Northwest 171st Street and Northwest 27th Avenue at around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 25.

He is described as standing at 6 feet, 2 inches, weighing 180 pounds and has brown eyes and dirty blonde hair. He has a beard and a mustache, as well as a “JC” tattoo on his upper left arm.

Police said that he was last seen driving a 2007 navy blue Audi bearing an unknown Michigan tag. According to MGPD, he may be in need of services.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473.

