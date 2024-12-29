MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, 39-year-old Jonathan Wilkie was last seen on Saturday in an unspecified part of Wynwood.

Wilkie stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weights around 200 pounds, and has short black hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored short, blue jeans and sneakers.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

