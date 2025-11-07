MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Gardens Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Authorities say 36-year-old Jovan Johnson was last seen in the area of Northwest 169th Terrace and Northwest 30th Avenue on Oct. 20 at around 6:15 p.m.

Johnson is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has black hair, brown eyes and a full beard.

Officials believe Johnson was traveling on foot.

Anyone with information regarding Johnson’s whereabouts should contact the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-2100.

