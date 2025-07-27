HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 36-year-old man who was reported missing from Homestead.

According to Homestead Police, Ruddy Martin Torrez was last seen driving a red 2009 Toyota Yaris with the North Carolina tag KDF-6008, at around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Torrez stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 165 pounds, has a thin build, and has short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, brown pants and black shoes.

Detectives said Torrez has stopped taking his medication and could be a danger to himself. They urge anyone who sees or comes into contact in with him to refrain from approaching him and contact local law enforcement.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Purple Alert for Torrez.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.





