MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing from Miami’s Brickell section.

According to City of Miami Police, 35-year-old Matthew Brian Deatleh was last seen in an unspecified part of Brickell at around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

He stands 6 feet tall, weighs around 210 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators did not specify what he was last seen wearing.

Officials urge anyone with information on Deatleh’s whereabouts to contact Miami Police detective E. Reiner or any on-duty detective of the department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

