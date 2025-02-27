Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from West Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Stuart Martinez vanished on Wednesday.

Detectives said the 34-year-old, who is on the autism spectrum, was last seen near Southwest 84th Avenue and 29th Street.

Martinez stands 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 235 pounds. He was last seen wearing a burgundy striped shirt, dark blue pants and sneakers.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

