MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 33-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

According to Miami Police, Nakiesh Cherise Gary was last seen on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Gary is described as standing at 4 feet, 11 inches and weighing approximately 125 pounds. According to police, she has black hair, though she is known to wear colorful wigs, and brown eyes.

Police said she also has a distinctive tiger tattoo on her wrist.

Authorities urge anyone with information about Nakiesh Cherise Gary’s whereabouts to contact Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111

