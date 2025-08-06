HAVANA (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 33-year-old man with autism reported missing from the Little Havana area.

According to deputies, Wilber Daniel Vado was last seen Tuesday near Little Havana wearing a gray T-shirt and gray shorts.

Officials said Vado is autistic(non-verbal) and epileptic.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Detective A. Martinez or the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims

Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111.

