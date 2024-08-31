MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 33-year-old Yudel Rodriguez DeAhora was last seen at 1500 NE Miami Place on Monday.

He stands 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. It’s unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Officials urge anyone with information on Rodriguez DeAhora’s whereabouts to contact Miami Police Detective G. Arauz, or any on-duty detective of the department’s Special Victims Unit, at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@miami-police.org.

