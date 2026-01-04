MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Authorities say Eric Garrison, 32, was last seen in the Downtown Miami area Friday.

Garrison stands at 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 240 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Garrison was last seen wearing a grey long sleeve polo shirt, black basketball shorts, and black Nike shoes.

Officials urge anyone with information on Garrison’s whereabouts to contact Miami Police Detective D. Reyes, or any on-duty detective of Miami Police’s Special Victims Unit, at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.org.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.