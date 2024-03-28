NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 30-year-old woman who has been reported missing from North Miami Beach.

According to North Miami Beach Police, Chusemide Charles was last seen by her sister at around 6 p.m., Tuesday. Police said that she frequents the corner store located in the area of Northeast 146th Street and Northeast 6th Avenue.

She is described as standing 5 feet 4 inches and weighing 135 pounds.

NMPD said that Chusemide suffers from a diagnosed mental disorder.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call 305-949-5500 extension 2534.

