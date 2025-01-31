NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a man who was reported missing from North Miami Beach.

According to North Miami Beach Police, Christian Camilo Garcia Rodriguez was last seen leaving his home in the area of Northeast 137th Street and Northeast 23rd Ave on Wednesday. Police said that before he left his home that evening, he began to “act erratic and make concerning remarks.”

He is described as standing at 5 feet, 10 inches, weighing 180 pounds and has black hair. He has multiple tattoos on the left forearm and bicep. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call NMBPD at 305-949-5500.

