Search underway for 3 who robbed, carjacked visitor at gunpoint in Brickell

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for three men who, they said, robbed a visitor at gunpoint in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood before they fled in his rental car.

Surveillance video captured the 29-year-old victim parking the vehicle and walking out near 99 SE 5th St., at around 11 p.m., Monday.

What the man did not notice until the last second were the three subjects walking up to him in the parking lot.

Police said the trio surrounded the victim as he approached some steps at the exit of the outdoor lot.

Investigators said the robbers demanded his car keys and went through his pockets while one of them pointed a gun at him.

The video shows the victim, dressed in a red jacket or sweater with the Nike logo in white on the back, handing over his belongings and running off.

Moments later, the victim’s white rental car with a dark-colored top is seen speeding through the parking lot.

Police said the subjects heading west on Southeast Fifth Street.

The victim told detectives he noticed a red Chevrolet Camaro following the rental car while speeding as well.

The victim was not hurt.

Now police are asking for the community’s assistance in locating the robbers.

“Anybody who has any information, we’re urging you to contact us,” said City of Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva. “Remember, the smallest tip can help aid us in solving this investigation.”

If you have any information on this armed robbery and carjacking or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.