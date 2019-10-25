Search underway for 3 in connection to shooting at Southland Mall

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for three people in connection to a shooting at Southland Mall that sent a man to the hospital.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the victim got into a fight with the subjects at the mall, located at at 20505 S. Dixie Highway in Cutler Bay, just after 5 p.m., Thursday.

Investigators said the situation escalated, and the victim was shot in the leg.

Employees and shoppers said they ran for cover after hearing the shots.

“I heard a loud bang, yeah, but at the moment, it didn’t sound like a gunshot, no,” said mall employee Carlos Medina.

“Everyone got scared and ran across the store over there, and we were scared, really scared,” said a shopper.

Police said the trio fled the shopping center on foot.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson South Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

