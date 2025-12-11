MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance finding a missing woman.

Police say 28-year-old Gena Yvonne Sims was last seen in the area of the 10700 block of Southwest 108th Avenue in Miami at approximately 3:00 p.m., Dec. 3.

Sims stands at 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Sims’ whereabouts should contact Deputy F. Owens. at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3278 (Desk), email u305521@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.