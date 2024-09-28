SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who was reported missing from Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Daded Police-, 28-year-old Paola Soto was last seen on July 4 leaving the area of the 10900 block of Southwest 200th Street.

Soto stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around 135 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Detectives said Soto may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact any detective of MDPD’s Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

