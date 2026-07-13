MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 28-year-old man who was reported missing from Miami.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Bureau, Michael-Anthony Leones Espino was last seen on July 12 at approximately 12:30 p.m. on the 14200 Block of Southwest 161st Court in Miami.

Espino stands at 5 feet, 7 inches, and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a camo shirt, black shorts, and black shoes.

Officials urge the public to use extreme caution when making contact with Aguirre.

Anyone with information on the above subject and/or case should contact Deputy A. Madrigal., at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3214 (Desk), email u307222@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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