NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 26-year-old man who was reported missing from Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Makiese Castelo was last seen leaving a location along the 300 block of Northwest 96th Street, at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

Castelo stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 175 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve pajama set with a red trim. It’s unknown whether or not he was wearing shoes at the time of his disappearance.

Detectives said Castelo is on the autism spectrum and is nonverbal. He has not contacted family members and may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact MDSO Deputy M. Webb at 305-715-3300 (office), 305-715-3290 (desk), email u309914@mdso.com or call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

