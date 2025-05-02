MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a young man who was reported missing from Miami Gardens.

According to Miami Gardens, 26-year-old Garvin Shemar Brown was last seen at his home along the 20400 block of Northwest 10th Avenue, at around 8 p.m. on Monday.

Brown stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and black shorts.

Detectives said Brown may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Miami Gardens Police at at 305-474-6473 or MGPD Detective E. Rhymer at 305-474-1614.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.