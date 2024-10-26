MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who was reported missing from Miami.

According to the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit, 25-year-old Lily Amaya Asuncion was last seen near the 1900 block of 31st Street.

Asuncion stands 5 feet, 7 inches, weighs around 180 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and black Puma slides.

Officials urge anyone with information on Asuncion’s whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.