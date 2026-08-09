MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who was reported missing from an assisted living facility in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Gina Harrison was last seen off Southwest 141st Court and 150th Terrace after a verbal disagreement with another resident, at at around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Harrison stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was wearing a white jacket, a black and red Reebok shirt, red shorts, black shoes, and was carrying a black book bag at the time of her disappearance.

Detectives said that Harrison meets the criteria for a missing endangered person. She has not made contact with her family or friends since and may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on Harrison’s whereabouts to contact MDSO Deputy D. Guzman at 305-715-3300 (office), 305-715-3292 (desk), email u309125@mdso.com or call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.