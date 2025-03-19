SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 25-year-old man who was reported missing from Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office, Ricardo Daniel Herrera was last seen in the 1300 block of SW 154th Court at around 10 p.m. on March 14.

He is described as standing at 5 feet, 9 inches, weighing 160 pounds, having brown eyes and black, short hair with a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black shirt, blue long pants and black shoes.

According to authorities, he may be in need of services.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact Deputy M. Eloi, at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3275 (Desk), email u305897@mdso.com or Deputy Y. Hernandez, at 305-715-3279 (desk), email u307259@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

