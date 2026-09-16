MIAMI (WSVN) - Detectives seek the public’s help in their search for a young man who was reported missing from Miami’s Model City neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, 25-year-old Daundray Boston was last seen near the 1300 block of Northwest 13th Place, at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Boston stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

According to deputies, he was last seen wearing a black shirt.

Officials urge anyone with information on Boston’s whereabouts to contact Detective M. Baluja, or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit, at 305-603-6300.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.