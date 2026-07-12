MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 25-year-old man who was reported missing from Miami.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Bureau, Skylar Aguirre was last seen on July 9 at approximately 7:00 a.m. at the 14200 Block of Southwest 91st Street.

Aguirre stands at 5 feet, 8 inches, and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a pink Fila shirt, dark colored shorts, and green slides.

Officials urge the public to use extreme caution when making contact with Aguirre.

Anyone with information on the above subject and/or case should contact Deputy A. Madrigal at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3214 (Desk), email u307222@mdso.com, or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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