NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a young woman who was reported missing from Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Marilyn Giselle Watson was last seen leaving a location along the 7000 block of Northwest 41st Street, at around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Watson stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink or fuchsia sports bra top, white pants and heels.

Detectives said she may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on Watson’s whereabouts to call MDPD Detective M. Webb, or any detective of MDPD’s Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad, at 305-715-3300. They may also contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

