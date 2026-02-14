MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 24-year-old man last seen in the Flagami neighborhood.

Authorities said Felipe Armando Lopez was last seen on Saturday.

He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, and dark blue shoes. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are urged to call City of Miami Police’s Specials Victim Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

