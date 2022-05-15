MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing from the Brickell neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, 22-year-old Caitlin Acosta was last seen Sunday.

She stands 5 feet tall, weighs around 115 pounds, and has brown eyes and blonde hair with black roots.

Acosta was last seen wearing a black blazer, black crop top, blue jeans, purple and white sneakers and a pink purse.

Officials urge anyone with information on Acosta’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective L. Lopez or any on duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

