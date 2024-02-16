MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 22-year-old man who has been reported missing from Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

According to Miami Police, Carlos Jose Quintana is described as standing at 5 feet, weighing approximately 140 pounds, with blonde/black hair and light brown eyes.

He was last seen on Thursday wearing a gray beanie, black shirt, red shorts and blue sandals.

Authorities urge anyone with information on Quintana’s whereabouts to contact Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

