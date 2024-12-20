HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Homestead Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in locating a missing endangered person.

Sara Beth Landin Bernard was last seen on Tuesday wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and black Vans shoes.

Landin Bernard is described as a white Hispanic female with orange straight hair, brown eyes, and a small scar above the right eyebrow.

She stands at five feet and five inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone who may have information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or the Miami Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.