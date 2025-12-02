HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hialeah Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Authorities say Marlin Del Valle Betancourt Ferrer, 21, was last seen on Nov. 26 in the area of East First Avenue and East 17th Street.

They say she left her home on foot following a verbal dispute without her cell phone, wallet, identification or money.

She stands at 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and black sandals.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective M. Escalona at (305)687-2525 or (305)953-5296.

