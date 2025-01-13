HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a young man who was reported missing from Homestead.

According to Homestead Police, 21-year-old Paul Michael Sanchez was last seen on Sunday near Northeast 33rd Avenue and Pacific Boulevard.

Sanchez stands 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, and has brown hair and gray eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans, and orange and white sneakers.

Detectives said Sanchez is nonverbal and meets the criteria for a missing endangered adult.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Homestead Police at 305-247-1535 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

