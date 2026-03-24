SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Authorities say 20-year-old Adriana Alpizar was last seen at around 7 a.m. near the 7600 block of Southwest 128th Place in Southwest Miami-Dade, Monday morning.

Alpizar stands at 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 158 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white floral-patterned shirt with blue jean shorts.

Anyone with information on Alpizar’s whereabouts should contact Deputy M. Ritch Jr., at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3257 (Desk), or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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