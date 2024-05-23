MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing from Miami Gardens.

According to Miami Gardens Police, Liliana Carida Figueroa, was last seen in the area of Northwest 152nd Street and 19th Avenue, at around 9:15 p.m., Monday.

Figueroa stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 159 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie with the Puerto Rican flag, blue jeans, and red and white high-top sneakers.

Detectives said Figueroa was diagnosed with mental health and behavioral conditions.

Officials urge anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473 or Miami Gardens Police Detective E. Rhymer at 305-474-1614.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.