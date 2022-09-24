MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 20-year-old man who went missing from Miami’s Overtown neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, Isaiah Will Watkins was last seen in an unspecified part of Overtown at around noon on Saturday.

He stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs around 270 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair worn in braids.

Watkins was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, a red vest and red pants.

Detectives said he is on the autism spectrum and suffers from hearing loss.

Officials urge anyone with information on Watkins’ whereabouts to call Miami Police Detective L. Joseph or any on-duty detective of the Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.