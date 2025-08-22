SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are on the lookout for two women who, they said, shiplifted items from a store at Dadeland Mall on its first day in business.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Kendall district deputies responded to a shoplifting call at ALO, located inside of the shopping center, at around 11:25 a.m. on Friday.

Investigators said the subjects took some merchandide and walked out without paying.

Video shared with 7News captured the thieves running off with the stolen items.

It was the opening day for ALO store, which sells yoga wear and accessories.

As of late Friday evening, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this theft or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

