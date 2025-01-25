SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in finding two teens who were reported missing from Cutler Bay and Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office detectives said they are looking for 16-year-old Reese Long and 15-year-old Kimber Sexto.

Long was last seen in the area of the 19600 block of Southwest 89th Avenue in Cutler Bay on Wednesday night.

He stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown eyes and auburn hair. He was last seen wearing a brown plaid shirt and black pants.

Sexto was last seen along the 22500 block of Southwest 103rd Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday night.

She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds, and has green eyes and brown hair. It’s unclear what she was last seen wearing.

Investigators said the teens may be together and may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact MDSO Deputy M. Ritch Jr., Deputy R. Palmer, or any deputies of MDSO’s Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad, at 305-715-3300, or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.