Search underway for 2 in Christmas Day theft at Miami beauty supply store

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for two men behind a Christmas Day theft at a beauty supply store in Miami.

The security video captured the subjects inside Lubin’s Discount Beauty Supply, located along Northeast Second Avenue and 78th Street, Dec. 25.

The duo are seen taking wigs from shelves before fleeing the business.

If you have any information on the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.