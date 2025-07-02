MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a teen who went missing.

Joel Torres, 19, was last seen on Coral Way in Miami, wearing a black and blue long sleeve with dark pants.

He’s 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds and has short, curly brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Martinez or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.Org.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.