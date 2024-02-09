MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a young man who was reported missing from Miami’s Allapattah section.

According to City of Miami-Police, 18-year-old Leonardo Gomez was last seen on Jan. 18 along the 1400 block of Northwest 10th Avenue.

Gomez stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Detectives did not provide details about what he was last seen wearing.

Officials urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact Miami Police Detective L. Verne, or any on-duty detective of Miami Police’s Special Victims Unit, at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

