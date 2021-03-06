Search underway for 18-year-old after shooting in SW Miami-Dade leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for an 18-year-old man in connection to a shooting in a Southwest Miami-Dade home that left a man dead and sent a woman and an elderly man to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Southwest 142nd Avenue and 294th Street, just after 11:15 a.m., Saturday.

“According to investigators, there was a verbal dispute inside of the residence that escalated and led to shots fired,” said MDPD detective Khristopher Welch.

Michael Baker told 7News he is the suspect’s uncle.

“I hate what my nephew did, and I want to punish him, but you have to let the Lord work in His way,” he said.

Area resident Sarah Smith said she heard gunfire.

“I heard gunshots. I heard like five to six,” she said.

Baker described the incident as an escalation of a family dispute.

“There is shock, ‘because we have a good family, and this is the first time this here has happened in our family, period,” he said.

Detectives said the suspect then took off. First responders later found the three victims.

“An adult male was pronounced deceased on scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The other adult male and adult female were transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to an area hospital in critical condition,” said Welch.

Investigators spent the afternoon and evening working the case, while neighbors said they are now on edge.

“It’s really scary to think that, like, it’s so close to home, and it’s just like, can I even be safe in my own home? It’s really hard,” said Smith.

If you have any information on this shooting or the gunman’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

