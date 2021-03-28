Search underway for 17-year-old who went missing in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a 17-year-old boy who went missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Sachin Konar was last seen along the 1100 block of Biscayne Boulevard at around 4:10 p.m., Sunday.

We need assistance locating 17-year-old Sachin Konar who was las seen today, Sunday in the area of 1101 Biscayne Blvd at approx 4:10pm. He’s Autistic and was last seen wearing a Real Madrid jersey. If you see or know of his whereabouts, please call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/6nWLPFGCUi — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 28, 2021

Investigators said the teen is autistic. He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, has black hair and brown eyes, and weighs around 150 pounds.

Konar was last seen wearing a Real Madrid jersey with the logo of Fly Emirates on the front and gray sweatpant shorts.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.