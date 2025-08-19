HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Homestead Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen.

Micah Bell, 17, was last seen at approximately 9 a.m. last Monday walking home from Blakey Park located at 600 Southwest 14th Avenue in Homestead.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a cross on the back and gray sweatpants.

Officials believe he was heading south on Redland Road from Lucy Street.

His family confirmed he has some cognitive issues.

If anyone sees or knows where Micah is, please contact the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535, or you can stay anonymous by calling 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.