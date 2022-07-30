MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 17-year-old gitl who went missing in Miami Gardens nearly a week ago.

According to Miami Gardens Police, Arleen Montenegro was last seen on July 23 at her home.

She stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds, and has black hair and dark brown eyes. It’s unknown what she was last seen wearing.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473 or MGPD detective E. Rhymer at 305-474-1614.

