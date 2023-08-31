SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing from Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Jackie Fuentes was last seen on Friday at around 11:30 p.m. along the 12000 block of Southwest 93rd Street.

Detectives said the teen left the residence and did not return home.

Fuentes stands 5 feet tall, weighs around 165 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and brown sweatpants.

Investigators said Fuentes may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact MDPD Detective M. Eloi or any detective of the department’s Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300. You may also call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.