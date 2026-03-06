SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 17-year-old boy who has been missing from South Miami-Dade for more than two weeks.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Freddy Rodriguez III was last seen leaving a location along the 28400 block of Southwest 167th Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 19.

Rodriguez stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. It’s unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Detectives said the teen may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts to contact MDSO Deputy K. Fernandez-Roblin at 305-715-3300 (office), 305-715-3249 (desk),

email u307338@mdso.com or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

