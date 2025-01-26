MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a teenage boy who was reported missing from Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 17-year-old Tyler Henderson was last seen in an unspecified part of the Little Haiti neighborhood.

Henderson stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, has a black afro and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red Supreme hoodie and black pants.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

