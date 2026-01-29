SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help tracking down a missing teenager in South Miami-Dade.

According to authorities, 16-year-old Mikaela Olvera was last seen in the area of the 27900 block of Southwest 159th Court at approximately 9 p.m., Jan 17.

Olvera stands at 5 feet tall, weighs 120 pounds and has black hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing a black dress.

Anyone with information on Olvera’s whereabouts should contact Deputy M. Webb, at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3290 (Desk), email u309914@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

