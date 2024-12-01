NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Angelica Guadalupe Mayorga Rivera was last seen leaving a location along the 3000 block of Northwest 10th Avenue, at around 11 p.m. on Friday.

Watson stands 5 feet tall, weighs around 180 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what the teen was last seen wearing.

Detectives said she may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on Mayorga Rivera’s whereabouts to call MDPD Detective M. Webb, or any detective of MDPD’s Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad, at 305-715-3300. They may also contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

