MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from Miami.

Nicole Rodriguez was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 13 around 4:15 a.m. along the 8700 Block of Northwest 149th Terrace in Miami.

Rodriguez stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. She has brown eyes and red hair.

The teen was last seen wearing a black crop top and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez should contact Deputy M. Ritch Jr. at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3257 (Desk), email u308129@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

