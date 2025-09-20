MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from Miami.

Nicole Rodriguez was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 13 around 4:15 a.m. along the 8700 Block of Northwest 149th Terrace in Miami.

Rodriguez stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. She has brown eyes and red hair.

The teen was last seen wearing a black crop top and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez should contact Deputy M. Ritch Jr. at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3257 (Desk), email u308129@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox