MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from Miami Lakes.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Nicole Rodriguez was last seen along the 8700 block of Northwest 149th Terrace, at around 4:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 13.

Rodriguez stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds, and has brown eyes and red hair.

The teen was last seen wearing a black crop top and black sweatpants.

Officials urge anyone with information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts to contact MDSO Deputy M. Ritch Jr. at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3257 (Desk), email at u308129@mdso.com, or call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

